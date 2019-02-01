Cousins will play around 25 minutes Thursday against Philadelphia, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Cousins has started each of his first five contests back from injury and figures to do so again Thursday, but coach Steve Kerr will keep him around 25 minutes once again against the 76ers. He's averaging 15.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.6 dimes over his first five games with the Warriors.