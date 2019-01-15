Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Remains on track to play Friday
Cousins (Achilles) is still expected to make his Warriors debut in Friday's game against the Clippers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Barring any setbacks over the next few days, Cousins will be sporting a Warriors' uniform Friday in Los Angeles. Head coach Steve Kerr has already said that Cousins will be in the starting lineup once he is cleared to play, so Kevon Looney will remain the starter for Golden State's next two games before taking a role off the bench Friday. Cousins, however, will likely be somewhat limited in his return given his lengthy absence.
