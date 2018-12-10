Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Reports to G League
Cousins (Achilles) is expected to begin practicing with the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors on Monday, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.
Cousins appears to be nearing the final stages of his recovery from surgery to repair a torn left Achilles' tendon and remains hopeful to make his Golden State debut at some point after Christmas. The Warriors have yet to pinpoint a target date and likely won't until assessing his health during his on-court workouts, but his move to the G League hints that he's likely ready for some full-contact, full-court work. There's a possibility Cousins will appear in some games for Santa Cruz before rejoining the NBA team, but that hasn't been formally decided yet.
