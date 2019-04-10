Cousins will sit out Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies for rest purposes, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

The Warriors have regularly withheld Cousins from one half of back-to-back sets since he made his long-awaited team debut in January following a lengthy recovery from a torn Achilles' tendon, so it comes as little surprise that he'll sit after playing Tuesday. Cousins wrapped up the regular season on a high note in the Warriors' 112-103 win over the Pelicans, compiling 21 points (7-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-10 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in 35 minutes. He'll head into the Warriors' first-round playoff matchup this weekend with no playing-time restrictions.