Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Resting Sunday
Cousins will be rested for Sunday's game against the Pistons, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
With the Warriors on the second night of a back-to-back, this isn't a surprising development, and the Warriors will likely pivot to Andrew Bogut at center. Cousins played 23 minutes in Saturday's blowout loss to the Mavericks, finishing with 19 points, six rebounds and three assists.
