Cousins (quad) has progressed to on-court workouts.

Cousins has missed the Warriors' last 11 games but the team is hopeful he'll be able to return yet this postseason. While he isn't yet ready for live action his transition to on-court work is encouraging. The Warriors announced that Cousins will be reevaluated in a week, meaning he'll likely not be able to return until Game 5 or Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals at the very earliest, if the series goes that far.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...