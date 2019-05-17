Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Resumes on-court work
Cousins (quad) has progressed to on-court workouts.
Cousins has missed the Warriors' last 11 games but the team is hopeful he'll be able to return yet this postseason. While he isn't yet ready for live action his transition to on-court work is encouraging. The Warriors announced that Cousins will be reevaluated in a week, meaning he'll likely not be able to return until Game 5 or Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals at the very earliest, if the series goes that far.
