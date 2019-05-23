Cousins (quad) participated in Thursday's practice and is expected to play at some point during the 2019 NBA Finals.

It's the first time since suffering the injury that Cousins was able to take part in practice, so a return is certainly on the horizon. A return for first couple of games in the series seems far-fetched, but it appears Cousins may be able to take the floor midway through. Kevon Looney will continue taking on a bigger role in the frontcourt for as long as Cousins is absent from the lineup.

