Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Returns to practice
Cousins (quad) participated in Thursday's practice and is expected to play at some point during the 2019 NBA Finals.
It's the first time since suffering the injury that Cousins was able to take part in practice, so a return is certainly on the horizon. A return for first couple of games in the series seems far-fetched, but it appears Cousins may be able to take the floor midway through. Kevon Looney will continue taking on a bigger role in the frontcourt for as long as Cousins is absent from the lineup.
More News
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Resumes on-court work•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Likely out through West Finals•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Could return in West Finals•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Goal is to return during playoffs•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: 'Highly unlikely' to return in playoffs•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Diagnosed with torn quad•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...