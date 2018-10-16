Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Ruled out for season opener
Cousins (Achilles) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Thunder.
The Warriors have yet to provide a concrete timetable for Cousins' return to game action, so it comes as little surprise that he's unavailable for the regular-season opener. The big man has recently ramped up his conditioning work, but he'll need to participate in full-contact practices on a regular basis before a target date for his Warriors debut is established. Even once he's cleared to play, Cousins could face ongoing minute restrictions, which is a factor that fantasy owners currently stashing him will have to consider when weighing whether he's worth clogging up a bench spot.
More News
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: 'Ramping up' conditioning•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Progresses to some skill work•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Progressing quickly in rehab•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Will be reevaluated in four weeks•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Sitting out training camp•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Target return date to be established soon•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...