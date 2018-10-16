Cousins (Achilles) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Thunder.

The Warriors have yet to provide a concrete timetable for Cousins' return to game action, so it comes as little surprise that he's unavailable for the regular-season opener. The big man has recently ramped up his conditioning work, but he'll need to participate in full-contact practices on a regular basis before a target date for his Warriors debut is established. Even once he's cleared to play, Cousins could face ongoing minute restrictions, which is a factor that fantasy owners currently stashing him will have to consider when weighing whether he's worth clogging up a bench spot.