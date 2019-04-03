Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Season-best performance Tuesday
Cousins finished with 28 points (12-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks in 29 minutes during Tuesday's victory over the Nuggets.
Cousins dropped a season-high 28 points Tuesday, making a statement against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets. He was clearly the dominant big man and helped the Warriors assert their dominance as they all but secured the number one seed in the Western Conference. The Warriors have a back-to-back on Thursday and Friday and so there is a chance Cousins misses one of those games. That being said, he looks healthy and ready to go for the playoffs, making the Warriors a scary proposition for any opponent.
