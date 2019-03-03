Cousins totaled 25 points (9-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-10 FT), eight rebounds, two steals and a block across 29 minutes in the Warriors' win over the 76ers on Saturday.

Cousins scored a season-high 25 points in Saturday's win, scoring at least 20 points for the third consecutive game. His streak of five straight double-doubles was snapped too, but Cousins looks like he's returning to his pre-injury form. Now playing a full nightly allotment of minutes, the talented big man should be a valuable fantasy asset as the NBA season draws to a close.