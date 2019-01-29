Cousins provided 22 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 25 minutes in the Warriors' win over the Pacers on Monday.

Cousins contributed his highest point total of the season and likely could have gone for more if Monday's game hadn't gotten out of hand so quickly. Cousins has entered the Warriors' rotation almost seamlessly and is contributing across the stat sheet this year, averaging 13.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.