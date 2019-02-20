Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Sheds previous minutes restriction
Cousins has moved into the "next phase" of his recovery and can progress past his previous restriction of about 25 minutes, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.
Since returning from the Achilles injury he suffered over a year ago, Cousins has seen 23.4 minutes per game. The most run he's seen was the Warriors' final game before the All-Star break, with the center garnering 28 minutes and posting a double-double that included five assists and two steals. Now, Cousins will presumably be able to play 30-plus minutes, which is big news for fantasy owners who took a chance in drafting him. Per 36 minutes, Cousins is averaging 21.4 points, 10.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists and a combined 3.7 steals/blocks.
More News
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Will sit out Wednesday•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Comes through in clutch•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Another productive night Friday•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Full line in easy victory•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Double-double in Saturday's win•
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...