Cousins has moved into the "next phase" of his recovery and can progress past his previous restriction of about 25 minutes, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

Since returning from the Achilles injury he suffered over a year ago, Cousins has seen 23.4 minutes per game. The most run he's seen was the Warriors' final game before the All-Star break, with the center garnering 28 minutes and posting a double-double that included five assists and two steals. Now, Cousins will presumably be able to play 30-plus minutes, which is big news for fantasy owners who took a chance in drafting him. Per 36 minutes, Cousins is averaging 21.4 points, 10.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists and a combined 3.7 steals/blocks.