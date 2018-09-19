Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Sitting out training camp
Cousins (Achilles) won't participate in training camp, David Aldridge of TNT reports.
Cousins was always considered a long shot to be ready for camp as he works his way back from a torn left Achilles' tendon, so this is merely a confirmation that he's sitting out. That said, coach Steve Kerr is still planning to watch a ton of film with Cousins, so the hope is to keep him involved in practices and to help the All-Star big man get a feel for how the team plays together. Considering the talent surrounding Cousins, the Warriors will be extremely cautious with his recovery and don't have much incentive to rush him back early on in the regular season. With the uncertainty regarding his return and the potential for him to miss more than half the season, Cousins will likely be a popular late-round flier in most leagues.
More News
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Target return date to be established soon•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Lands with Golden State on one-year deal•
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Resumes running on treadmill•
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Hopes to be ready for training camp•
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Continuing rehab in Las Vegas•
-
Pelicans' DeMarcus Cousins: Slated for surgery Wednesday•
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Shooting Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Small Forward
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Power Forward
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...