Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Sitting out training camp

Cousins (Achilles) won't participate in training camp, David Aldridge of TNT reports.

Cousins was always considered a long shot to be ready for camp as he works his way back from a torn left Achilles' tendon, so this is merely a confirmation that he's sitting out. That said, coach Steve Kerr is still planning to watch a ton of film with Cousins, so the hope is to keep him involved in practices and to help the All-Star big man get a feel for how the team plays together. Considering the talent surrounding Cousins, the Warriors will be extremely cautious with his recovery and don't have much incentive to rush him back early on in the regular season. With the uncertainty regarding his return and the potential for him to miss more than half the season, Cousins will likely be a popular late-round flier in most leagues.