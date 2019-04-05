Cousins posted 21 points (9-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and two steals across 24 minutes in the Warriors' 108-90 win over the Lakers on Thursday.

Cousins' scoring total led the Warriors on a night when both Splash Brothers shot a combined 6-for-25, while his rebounding tally tied Stephen Curry for the team high. Cousins has opened April by exceeding 20 points in back-to-back games, the first time he's done so since Feb. 25 and 28 versus the Hornets and Magic, respectively. The veteran big man will be rested for Golden State's second game of a back-to-back Friday against the Cavaliers, but he appears to be picking up steam heading into the first round of the playoffs.