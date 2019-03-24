Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Strong effort in lopsided defeat
Cousins managed 19 points (8-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 23 minutes in the Warriors' 126-91 loss to the Mavericks on Saturday.
All five members of the first unit logged under 30 minutes, and Cousins' allotment was the lowest. However, he made excellent use of the modest time on the floor, shooting over 65.0 percent for the third time in the last four games in the process. Cousins continues to be a threat for a double-double any time he steps on the court, even with the high-20s minutes cap he's usually subject to.
