Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Struggles mightily Tuesday
Cousins tallied 10 points (4-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes Tuesday in the Warriors' 128-95 loss to the Celtics.
After three straight 20-plus-point performances, Cousins was unable to find much success against the Celtics and opposing center Al Horford, who bottled him up in the blowout loss. Cousins' efficiency from the field and three-point range remains well below last season's levels, but his averages of 15.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals in 25.2 minutes per game scale more favorably with his 2017-18 marks.
More News
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Season-high 25 points in win•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Double-doubles in return•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Back in action Thursday•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Out for rest Wednesday•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Post fourth-straight double-double•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Keeps double-double train going•
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...