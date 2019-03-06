Cousins tallied 10 points (4-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes Tuesday in the Warriors' 128-95 loss to the Celtics.

After three straight 20-plus-point performances, Cousins was unable to find much success against the Celtics and opposing center Al Horford, who bottled him up in the blowout loss. Cousins' efficiency from the field and three-point range remains well below last season's levels, but his averages of 15.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals in 25.2 minutes per game scale more favorably with his 2017-18 marks.