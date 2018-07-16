Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Target return date to be established soon

Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers said last week that Cousins (Achilles) will have a rehab appointment in mid-July, which should help established a target timeline for the big man's return to the court, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Myers noted that the Warriors inked Cousins to a one-year deal primarily with the objective of having him at full health for the postseason, but the team intends to turn him loose as soon as doctors give him the green light. Cousins previously suggested that he doesn't expect to be ready to go for training camp, but it remains unclear how much regular-season action he might miss. While Cousins is on the mend, Jordan Bell, Draymond Green and David West are expected to handle most of the early-season minutes at center.