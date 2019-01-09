Cousins' (Achilles) target range for a return is the Warriors' Los Angeles road trip, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports. The Warriors play the Clippers on Jan. 18 and the Lakers on Jan. 21.

Signs have been trending towards Cousins making a return relatively soon, as he practiced in full with Golden State on Wednesday. More concrete information on Cousins' status is bound to arrive when the Warriors' LA road trip nears. For now, it seems safe to assume the big man will make his season debut in late January.