Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Targeting late January return
Cousins' (Achilles) target range for a return is the Warriors' Los Angeles road trip, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports. The Warriors play the Clippers on Jan. 18 and the Lakers on Jan. 21.
Signs have been trending towards Cousins making a return relatively soon, as he practiced in full with Golden State on Wednesday. More concrete information on Cousins' status is bound to arrive when the Warriors' LA road trip nears. For now, it seems safe to assume the big man will make his season debut in late January.
More News
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Practices fully Wednesday•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Going through scrimmages•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Focused on conditioning in rehab•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Practices without restrictions•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Officially assigned to G League•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Reports to G League•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.