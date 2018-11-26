Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Targeting return around Christmas
Cousins (Achilles) is targeting a return to game action sometime after Christmas, Logan Murdock of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Cousins met with the Warriors' training staff last week with hopes of being cleared for the team's upcoming five-game road trip, however, his return date was ultimately pushed back in order to allow the big man to fully regain his conditioning prior to rejoining the lineup. The 28-year-old hasn't suffered any setbacks and recently resumed scrimmaging, though he remains without a concrete return date as the Warriors continue to handle him with care. Cousins will be reevaluated Tuesday.
More News
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Cleared for 5-on-5 scrimmages•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Progressing through rehab•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Ruled out for season opener•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: 'Ramping up' conditioning•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Progresses to some skill work•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Progressing quickly in rehab•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 6 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 6? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...