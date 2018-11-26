Cousins (Achilles) is targeting a return to game action sometime after Christmas, Logan Murdock of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Cousins met with the Warriors' training staff last week with hopes of being cleared for the team's upcoming five-game road trip, however, his return date was ultimately pushed back in order to allow the big man to fully regain his conditioning prior to rejoining the lineup. The 28-year-old hasn't suffered any setbacks and recently resumed scrimmaging, though he remains without a concrete return date as the Warriors continue to handle him with care. Cousins will be reevaluated Tuesday.