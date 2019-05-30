Cousins (quad) will be active for Thursday's Game 1 of the Finals against the Raptors, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Cousins' recovery from a first-round quad injury has progressed much more quickly than expected, and while he may not be at 100 percent, he'll be available as an option for coach Steve Kerr for the first time since Game 2 against the Clippers. The Warriors have found their stride in the absence of Cousins and Kevin Durant, of late, so it remains to be seen just how much Cousins will be integrated into the rotation right away.