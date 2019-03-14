Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Well-rounded line in win
Cousins collected 27 points (11-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, and two steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 106-104 win over the Rockets.
Cousins was extremely efficient as a scorer (season high) while the Warriors allowed him to initiate a lot of offense through the post. He showcased his ability to hit the open man as well, pacing the team in assists (also a season high). It's possible Kevin Durant (ankle) will be ready to return for Saturday's matchup with the Thunder, in which case Cousins would likely be in line for a little bit lower usage rate. With that being said, Cousins continues to fill up the stat sheet most nights and has established himself as a valuable commodity across all fantasy formats.
More News
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Endures some foul trouble in loss•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Blocks six shots Friday•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Struggles mightily Tuesday•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Season-high 25 points in win•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Double-doubles in return•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Back in action Thursday•
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.