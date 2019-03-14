Cousins collected 27 points (11-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, and two steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 106-104 win over the Rockets.

Cousins was extremely efficient as a scorer (season high) while the Warriors allowed him to initiate a lot of offense through the post. He showcased his ability to hit the open man as well, pacing the team in assists (also a season high). It's possible Kevin Durant (ankle) will be ready to return for Saturday's matchup with the Thunder, in which case Cousins would likely be in line for a little bit lower usage rate. With that being said, Cousins continues to fill up the stat sheet most nights and has established himself as a valuable commodity across all fantasy formats.