Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Well-rounded line in win
Cousins contributed 15 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, three steals, and one block in 23 minutes during Saturday's 115-111 win over the Celtics.
Cousins delivered his most well-rounded and efficient performance through four games this season. He contributed in every statistical category, and while he committed five fouls and three turnovers, Cousins continues to do a lot of damage, especially considering he's yet to surpass 24 minutes.
More News
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Best night yet since return•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Inefficient shooting in second game•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Will play around 20 minutes Monday•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Fouls out in debut•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Off injury report, to debut Friday•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Remains on track to play Friday•
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....