Cousins contributed 15 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, three steals, and one block in 23 minutes during Saturday's 115-111 win over the Celtics.

Cousins delivered his most well-rounded and efficient performance through four games this season. He contributed in every statistical category, and while he committed five fouls and three turnovers, Cousins continues to do a lot of damage, especially considering he's yet to surpass 24 minutes.