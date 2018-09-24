Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Will be reevaluated in four weeks
President of Basketball Operations Bob Myers said Cousins (Achilles) will be reevaluated in four weeks, Mark Medina of the Mercury News reports.
Cousins had already been ruled out of training camp and the preseason, but this confirms that the big man's absence will extend into the regular season. Myers reiterated that Cousins would be brought along slowly. "We won't rush him," Myers said. "But we also won't hold him back." According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Cousins has yet to do anything full speed, but he's been participating in some non-contact stuff. That's all encouraging news, but the general expectation remains that Cousins will miss at least the first few months of the season. Look for additional word on his timetable to be provided once he's reevaluated in late October.
