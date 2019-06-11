Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Will come off bench in Game 5
Cousins will come off the bench in Monday's Game 5 against the Raptors, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Cousins started the last three games for the Warriors, but has been a non-factor since Game 2. Kevin Durant is returning to the starting five for Game 5, and the Warriors are going with a smaller lineup, bumping Draymond Green to the starting center. Cousins played 15 minutes in Game 4, and could see a smaller role going forward now that he's coming off the bench.
