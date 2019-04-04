Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Will likely sit Friday
Cousins is expected to be rested for Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Cousins is still not playing in back-to-backs this season, and after the team heads to Los Angeles to play the Lakers on Thursday night, things expect to be no different for Friday's home game against Cleveland. Cousins is coming off his best offensive performance of the season Tuesday when he posted a season-high 28 points, 12 rebounds and five assists across just 29 minutes against Denver.
