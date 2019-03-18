Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Will not play Monday
Cousins (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Spurs, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Cousins is set to undergo an MRI on Monday that head coach Steve Kerr is calling "precautionary" after the big man suffered a right ankle injury. More on Cousins' timetable should be released once the team gets the results of the MRI back, but in the meantime, both Kevon Looney and the newly-signed Andrew Bogut, who will be available Monday night, should be in line for additional minutes at center.
More News
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Questionable for Monday•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Leaves Saturday's game•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Well-rounded line in win•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Endures some foul trouble in loss•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Blocks six shots Friday•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Struggles mightily Tuesday•
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...