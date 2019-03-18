Cousins (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Spurs, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Cousins is set to undergo an MRI on Monday that head coach Steve Kerr is calling "precautionary" after the big man suffered a right ankle injury. More on Cousins' timetable should be released once the team gets the results of the MRI back, but in the meantime, both Kevon Looney and the newly-signed Andrew Bogut, who will be available Monday night, should be in line for additional minutes at center.