Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Will participate in all practices this week
Cousins (achillies) will participate in all shootarounds and practices this week, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Cousins will continue to ramp up his workload, as he continues to work towards his potential post-Christmas return. Cousins has been doing some five-on-five work, and will continue to be more involved with the team in practices this week.
More News
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Targeting return around Christmas•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Cleared for 5-on-5 scrimmages•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Progressing through rehab•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Ruled out for season opener•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: 'Ramping up' conditioning•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Progresses to some skill work•
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.