Cousins is expected to play around 20 minutes during Monday's game against the Lakers, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.

The Warriors still plan to ease their prized offseason signing into the swing of things. Cousins was impressive in his Golden State debut, but his fantasy outlook remains a bit unknown until he's fully integrated into the offense. Once he's off a minute-restriction, look for Cousins' production to spike.

