Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Will play around 20 minutes Monday
Cousins is expected to play around 20 minutes during Monday's game against the Lakers, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.
The Warriors still plan to ease their prized offseason signing into the swing of things. Cousins was impressive in his Golden State debut, but his fantasy outlook remains a bit unknown until he's fully integrated into the offense. Once he's off a minute-restriction, look for Cousins' production to spike.
More News
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Fouls out in debut•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Off injury report, to debut Friday•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Remains on track to play Friday•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Will be starter in return•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Expected to make debut Jan. 18•
-
Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Targeting late January return•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....