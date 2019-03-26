Cousins (rest) is set to return for Wednesday's game versus the Grizzlies, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Cousins was sidelined Sunday against the Pistons for rest purposes, as it was the second half of a back-to-back set. Coach Steve Kerr indicated Tuesday that all Warriors will be active in Memphis, so look for him to resume his usual role with the team.

