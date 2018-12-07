Cousins will practice with the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors in the upcoming weeks and there is a possibility he appears in some G League contests, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Cousins is targeting a return to game action around Christmas, though the organization seems determined to bring him along slowly, possibly having him play in multiple G League contests. More information on his recovery should continue to arrive as he reaches various milestones.

