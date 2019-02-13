Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins: Will sit out Wednesday
Cousins, who will play Tuesday against the Jazz, will sit out Wednesday contest against the Trail Blazers for rest, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Cousins won't participate in the second half of a back-to-back set, as coach Steve Kerr will opt to limit his workload heading into the All-Star break. As a result, Kevon Looney is expected to draw the start.
