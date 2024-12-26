Schroder closed Wednesday's 115-113 loss to the Lakers with 11 points (3-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal in 28 minutes.

Dennis Schroder hasn't been much of a game-changer for the Golden State since being traded to the Warriors, but showed some promise in the loss to the Lakers on Christmas Day. Schroder cracked double digits in the scoring column while also dishing out five assists, which could be a step in the right direction for the veteran guard.