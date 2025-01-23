Schroder registered seven points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds and five assists across 21 minutes during Wednesday's 123-117 loss to the Kings.

After starting in 17 straight games for Golden State, Schroder came off the bench for the first time this season. While the 31-year-old guard dished out five assists, he also coughed up five turnovers against Sacramento. If Schroder continues to come off the bench, his fantasy value will diminish.