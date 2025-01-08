Schroder (hip) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Pistons.
Schroder is at risk of missing Thursday's game with a left hip contusion, and the Warriors' backcourt could be severely shorthanded with Stephen Curry (knee) also iffy to suit up. Buddy Hield could be needed to take on substantial usage against the Pistons, depending on how Golden State's injury situation shakes out ahead of the action.
