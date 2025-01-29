Schroder will start in Tuesday's game against Utah, John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.

The 31-year-old point guard will get the starting nod with Stephen Curry (knees) sidelined. Schroder has started in 17 outings for the Warriors this season, during which he has averaged 10.6 points and 4.3 assists in 27.6 minutes per contest.