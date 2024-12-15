Schroder (trade pending) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Mavericks.
The trade sending Schroder to Golden State didn't become official until Sunday morning, so it's not surprising to see the veteran point guard ruled out. Schroder averaged 18.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.1 steals and a career-high 2.5 triples across 33.6 minutes in 23 games as the Nets' starting point guard, but it's unclear how big his role will be with the Warriors, as he'll have to compete with Buddy Hield and Brandin Podziemski for minutes. Schroder's next chance to make his Warriors debut will come Thursday in Memphis.
More News
-
Warriors' Dennis Schroder: Dealt to Warriors•
-
Nets' Dennis Schroder: Sniffs double-double Friday•
-
Nets' Dennis Schroder: Surpasses 30 points as top scorer•
-
Nets' Dennis Schroder: Season-low four points Wednesday•
-
Nets' Dennis Schroder: Records double-double•
-
Nets' Dennis Schroder: Reaches 20 points in return•