Warriors' Deyonta Davis: Signs with Warriors

Davis signed a contract with the Warriors on Thursday.

Davis spent the last two seasons in Memphis and is coming off a 2017-18 campaign when he averaged 5.8 points and 4.0 rebounds across 15.2 minutes. However, Davis has struggled to drum up much interest from teams this offseason, so he'll settle for what is likely a non-guaranteed camp deal with Golden State. There's a good chance Davis doesn't make it through final roster cuts and he could be a candidate to join the Warriors' G-League affiliate to start the year.