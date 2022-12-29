DiVincenzo (knee) is active Wednesday against Utah, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.
Although listed as questionable pregame with right knee soreness, DiVincenzo will return to the lineup for a third straight game. The guard failed to score (0-4 FG, 0-4 3Pt) but added nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal during the team's win over Charlotte on Tuesday.
