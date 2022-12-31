DiVincenzo (knee) will play in Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.
As expected, DiVencenzo will play after being tabbed as probable with right knee soreness. He will likely remain as the team's starting small forward, a role in which he has averaged 12.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists across 34.2 minutes per game in his last six.
More News
-
Warriors' Donte DiVincenzo: Likely to play Friday•
-
Warriors' Donte DiVincenzo: Scores 19 points in win•
-
Warriors' Donte DiVincenzo: Active Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Donte DiVincenzo: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Donte DiVincenzo: Scores 19 in return•
-
Warriors' Donte DiVincenzo: Starting Sunday•