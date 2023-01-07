DiVincenzo will come off the bench Saturday against the Magic, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.
With Andrew Wiggins (illness) returning from a 15-game absence, DiVincenzo will head back to the bench. However, he should remain in an elevated role for the duration of Stephen Curry's (shoulder) absence.
