DiVicenzo (hamstring) will remain out for Monday's game against the Kings, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

DiVincenzo will miss an eighth straight game Monday due to a left hamstring injury, but that may be the extent of his absence. He took part in a non-contact practice Sunday and is expected to get back on the court a few more times before the Warriors play their second game of the week Friday against the Cavaliers. If DiVincenzo checks out fine during his upcoming workouts, he could be cleared to play heading into next weekend.