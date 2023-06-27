DiVincenzo declined his $4.73 million player option for the 2023-24 season and will become an unrestricted free agent, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

In his first season with Golden State, the 26-year-old averaged 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals in 26.3 minutes across 72 appearances (36 starts). He shot a career-high 39.7 percent from deep during the 2022-23 campaign and has always been a solid defender, so DiVincenzo should be in store for a raise this summer.