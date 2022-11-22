DiVincenzo is starting Monday's game against New Orleans.
DiVincenzo will draw his first start of the 2022-23 campaign on a night the Warriors decided to give four of the five starters a night off. The Villanova product is averaging 5.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists over his last five contests.
