DiVincenzo logged 18 points (7-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt), six rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 119-97 win over the Kings.

DiVincenzo notched his most assists since posting a season-high 11 against the Raptors on Jan. 27 and scored in double figures for a third consecutive contest. During that stretch, he's averaged 17.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.7 steals with 65/50/33 shooting splits.