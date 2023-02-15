DiVincenzo will start against the Clippers on Tuesday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Andrew Wiggins is out for personal reasons but will likely be back after the All-Star break according to coach Steve Kerr. With DiVincenzo starting alongside Jordan Poole in the backcourt, Klay Thompson will move up a position.
