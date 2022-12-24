DiVinenzo (illness) will play in Sunday's matchup with Memphis, Madeline Kenney of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
DiVincenzo has been upgraded from probable to available Christmas Day after missing the last two games with a non-COVID illness. With Andrew Wiggins (groin) out, the 25-year-old guard will likely receive extended minutes against Memphis.
