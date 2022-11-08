DiVincenzo (hamtring) was spotted working out prior to Monday's game against the Kings and could play Friday against the Cavaliers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

DiVincenzo hasn't seen any action since Oct. 23 against the Kings while tending to a left hamstring injury, but he is closing in a return. He'll likely need to continue to show progress in his recovery during the week, but this is a positive update for the Villanova product.