DiVincenzo will start at small forward in Friday's contest against the Cavaliers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

With the Warriors resting a plethora of their regular starters, DiVincenzo is set to take on a bigger role than usual. He has averaged 10.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists across 33.9 minutes in 11 starts this season.

More News