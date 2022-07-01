DiVincenzo and the Warriors agreed Friday to a two-year, $9.3 million contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Kings didn't extend a qualifying offer to DiVincenzo after acquiring him in the middle of last season, so the guard was free to choose his new home this summer. He opted for the reigning champion Warriors, where he should slot in as a reserve on the wing. It may not be easy for him to garner minutes in the mid-to-upper 20s like he has lately, as he'll be competing for backup minutes with Jordan Poole, Moses Moody, Andre Iguodala, Jonathan Kuminga and others.