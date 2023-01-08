DiVincenzo was a late addition to the starting lineup ahead of Saturday's game against the Magic, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

In what was an out-of-nowhere change, Klay Thompson (undisclosed) was announced as a starter, but then DiVIncenzo was spotted taking his place in the starting unit at shooting guard, next to Jordan Poole in the backcourt. DiVincenzo is averaging 10.0 points per game over his last six appearances.